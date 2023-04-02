Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Boosted by Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

VERA opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.52.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,276,501 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,444. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

