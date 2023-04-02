Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Boosted by Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,276,501 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,444. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.