QITMEER NETWORK Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $925,733.54 and approximately $586,315.70 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.17583829 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $432,448.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

