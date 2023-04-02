Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $181,064.27

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.17 and approximately $181,064.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,148.43 or 1.00003459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,704.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.