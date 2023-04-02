QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $920.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.46 or 1.00125319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018544 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $699.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

