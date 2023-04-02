Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

