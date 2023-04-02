Raymond James Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $20.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $21.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $80.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.94 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,687.50.
Constellation Software Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,556.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,355.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
