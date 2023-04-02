RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Up 4.5 %
RF Industries stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,577 shares of company stock worth $201,051. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
About RF Industries
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.