RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.19.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

