Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $26,058.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

