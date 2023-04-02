Robert W. Baird Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

