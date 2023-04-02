RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,121 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

