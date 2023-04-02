RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

