RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.