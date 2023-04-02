RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

