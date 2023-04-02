RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

