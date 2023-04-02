Safe Price Tops $10.47 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Safe has a market capitalization of $218.17 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00037228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00151279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.89226944 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

