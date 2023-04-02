Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00037885 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $219.07 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00075258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00150195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.89226944 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

