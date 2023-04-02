Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

