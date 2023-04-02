Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

