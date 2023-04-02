Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

