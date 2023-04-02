SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.