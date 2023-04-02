SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.