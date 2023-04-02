Secret Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and $4,908.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00453112 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,286.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

