Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

