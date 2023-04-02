Semantix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Semantix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

NASDAQ:STIX opened at $4.39 on Friday. Semantix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semantix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semantix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STIX Get Rating ) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Semantix worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

