ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $25.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.