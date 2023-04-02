Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expands By 14.4%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

ACER opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

