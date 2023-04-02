Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Rises By 20.0%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 7,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $153,054.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 941,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,497,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.