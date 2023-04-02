Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Drops By 14.9%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 516,900 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcimoto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 930.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 108.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283,769 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.