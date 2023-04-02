Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rises By 15.0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $641.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day moving average of $544.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

