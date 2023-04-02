Short Interest in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Drops By 14.5%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Canoo Stock Down 10.0 %

Canoo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 202,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,887. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.