Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Declines By 5.4%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGRN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 53,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,949. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capstone Green Energy

About Capstone Green Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.