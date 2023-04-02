Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Declines By 5.4%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Capstone Green Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CGRN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 53,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,949. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
