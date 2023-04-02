Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Rises By 15.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cerus Stock Up 5.7 %
CERS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 2,620,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,599. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cerus
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.