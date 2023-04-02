Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expands By 10.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $76.04. 883,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.