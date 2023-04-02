Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rises By 21.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 14,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.