Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rises By 21.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 14,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.37.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
