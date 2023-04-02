Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 6.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 311,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,084. The stock has a market cap of $692.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $32.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.