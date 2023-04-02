Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 15.9%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.9 %

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 340,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,059. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.