Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Drops By 10.5%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $33.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $36.10.
About DFDS A/S
