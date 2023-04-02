Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Drops By 10.5%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $33.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

(Get Rating)

See Also

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.