Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Grows By 13.5%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eargo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,493. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Eargo has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eargo by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter worth $74,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

