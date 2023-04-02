Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Grows By 7.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,052 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in eGain by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

eGain Stock Up 1.1 %

About eGain

eGain stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 36,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,106. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.