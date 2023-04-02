Short Interest in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Decreases By 7.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 684,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,122. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

