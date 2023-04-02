Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 7.5%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.9 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $21.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $28.94.
Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.
