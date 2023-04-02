Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Grows By 7.2%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 288,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

