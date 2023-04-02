Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Decreases By 14.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FIGS Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

