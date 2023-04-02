Short Interest in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Rises By 13.7%

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $991,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.