Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 11.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 2,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,293,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,086 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the period.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

