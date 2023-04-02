Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 19.1%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FET opened at $25.43 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading

