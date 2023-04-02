Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Rises By 22.6%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 24,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GigaMedia

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

