Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Rises By 22.6%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GIGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 24,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
