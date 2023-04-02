Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 14.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,860,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

GLGDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

