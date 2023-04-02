Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rises By 15.2%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 3,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

