Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Drops By 6.5%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

