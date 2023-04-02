Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Drops By 6.5%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
